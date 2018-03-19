Clippers' Lou Williams: Coming off bench Sunday
Williams will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
The Clippers have decided to switch up their rotation Sunday night, with Milos Teodosic entering the starting lineup and Williams coming off the bench. Even with the change, the distribution of playing time will likely remain unaffected, with Williams playing a heavy dose in the backcourt despite being a reserve.
