Williams recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Friday in a 116-112 win versus Utah.

Williams averaged 34.0 minutes across his previous three games yet logged significantly less playing time (26 minutes) on Friday. The returns of both Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) relegated Williams' role again, but he still scored over 15 points. Williams has now surpassed that scoring mark in nine consecutive games for the Clippers.