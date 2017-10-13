Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 14 in Thursday's start

Williams generated 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.

The veteran sharpshooter bounced back nicely after having gone just 3-for-12 from the field against the Trail Blazers last Sunday. Williams has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of four exhibitions and is set to serve as a high-usage member of the backcourt rotation behind Austin Rivers at two-guard to open the season. However, given his previous body of work and starting experience, he could certainly make appearances with the first team from time to time and should once again be an above-average source of scoring and three-pointers for fantasy owners.