Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 14 in Thursday's start
Williams generated 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.
The veteran sharpshooter bounced back nicely after having gone just 3-for-12 from the field against the Trail Blazers last Sunday. Williams has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of four exhibitions and is set to serve as a high-usage member of the backcourt rotation behind Austin Rivers at two-guard to open the season. However, given his previous body of work and starting experience, he could certainly make appearances with the first team from time to time and should once again be an above-average source of scoring and three-pointers for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes 3-of-12 from field Sunday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Traded to Clips•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Bounces back with double-digit points in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Leads bench with 16 points in series-clinching win•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Lights out from three Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Will play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...