Williams totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Williams is mainly known for his scoring, though he's added five or more assists in nearly one-third of his games played this season. Although he came off the bench, Williams took just one less shot attempt than Kawhi Leonard, who paced the team with 14. Since registering consecutive games in which he's scored fewer than 10 points, Williams has averaged 14.8 in his last four contests.