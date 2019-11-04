Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 17 points from bench
Williams scored 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 win over the Jazz.
As usual, Williams led the second unit off the bench on the way to another productive evening. His minutes remain constant, but he's had his share of shooting woes early on. Still, his ancillary stats are strong, which offset any delinquencies in his scoring output.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads Clippers with 24 in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: To start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes for 23 points in usual role•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 21 points against Lakers•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out for rest•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...