Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 17 points from bench

Williams scored 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 win over the Jazz.

As usual, Williams led the second unit off the bench on the way to another productive evening. His minutes remain constant, but he's had his share of shooting woes early on. Still, his ancillary stats are strong, which offset any delinquencies in his scoring output.