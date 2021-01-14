Williams is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with left hip discomfort.
The 34-year-old is a late addition to the injury report due to the hip issue, but he's still expected to play Wednesday. Assuming he's available, Williams should fill his usual role off the bench for Los Angeles.
