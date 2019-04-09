Clippers' Lou Williams: Deemed probable Wednesday
Williams is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The veteran is expected to play during the Clippers' regular-season finale, but the team is still offering some wiggle room in his designation. More information may arrive following LA's morning shootaround.
