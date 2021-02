Williams had 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-99 win at Cleveland.

The 34-year-old failed to score in double-digits in each of the past three games, but he had an efficient evening Wednesday. It's only the eighth time this season Williams has scored in double-digits.