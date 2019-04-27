Clippers' Lou Williams: Disappoints in series-ending loss

Williams mustered only eight points (3-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Williams picked the worst possible time to go cold from the floor, as his typical offensive contributions were sorely missed in the 19-point loss. The veteran guard had keyed the Game 5 upset with a spectacular 63.2 percent showing from the floor in that contest, but Friday saw a highly untimely return to his Game 4 struggles, when Williams had drained just 20.0 percent of his 10 shot attempts in that contest. The 32-year-old did enjoy another strong season overall, averaging 20.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He'll look to help the Clippers take the next step in the 2019-20 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...