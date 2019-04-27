Clippers' Lou Williams: Disappoints in series-ending loss
Williams mustered only eight points (3-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
Williams picked the worst possible time to go cold from the floor, as his typical offensive contributions were sorely missed in the 19-point loss. The veteran guard had keyed the Game 5 upset with a spectacular 63.2 percent showing from the floor in that contest, but Friday saw a highly untimely return to his Game 4 struggles, when Williams had drained just 20.0 percent of his 10 shot attempts in that contest. The 32-year-old did enjoy another strong season overall, averaging 20.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He'll look to help the Clippers take the next step in the 2019-20 campaign.
