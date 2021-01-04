Williams posted four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss at the Suns.

Williams has always been considered a premier scorer in the league regardless of his role, but his early-season numbers have been quite disappointing -- he has reached the 15-point mark just twice and has been held to single-digit points in four of his first seven games of the campaign. Williams is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, however, so his underperforming numbers might be a case of not having enough looks rather than being inefficient thus far. He is averaging 9.3 points per game off the bench for the Clippers.