Clippers' Lou Williams: Does damage from line
Williams posted 25 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 15-15 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes Saturday in the Clippers' 150-101 win over the Hawks.
After a one-game run as a starter, Williams saw his minutes tail off considerably Saturday, but that was a byproduct of the blowout more so than the move back to the second unit. Williams was able to fill up the stat sheet despite the reduced playing time, reaching 20 points for the sixth straight game while delivering his best showing of the season from the charity stripe. Williams will remain a must-roster player moving forward, but his fantasy value appears destined to take a dip nonetheless after coach Doc Rivers suggested that superstars Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George would share the floor together for the first time Monday against the Thunder, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.
