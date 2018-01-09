Clippers' Lou Williams: Dominates with 34 points in start

Williams posted 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 41 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Hawks.

With four of the Clippers starting five sidelined, Williams drew the start and took full advantage, as he was the clear offensive catalyst for the Clippers. they almost need to invent another 3-point line for Williams as some of his threes were a full three feet behind the arc. The veteran tried to seal the game up at the end but the game-winning shot went to C.J. Williams instead. Without Williams this game would have likely been the Hawks to lose, so one can anticipate that the team will continue to lean on Williams as they try to stay relevant in the Western Conference.