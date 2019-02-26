Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles despite shooting woes

Williams tallied 21 points (7-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Williams' 30.4 percent success rate from the floor underscores how much trouble he had finding the net, but the combination of sheer volume and a strong showing from the free-throw line helped propel him to his second straight 20-point-plus outing. The veteran continues to be a desirable fantasy asset due to his typically elevated usage levels off the bench, but the numbers imply Williams isn't exactly maximizing his opportunities this season -- his lowest shooting percentage (42.1) since the 2015-16 campaign has helped lead to a near-three-point drop from last season's career-high average of 22.6 points.