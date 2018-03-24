Williams had 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

Williams was excellent in the loss Friday, finishing with a team-high 27 points. His breakout season continues, always an odd thing to say for a player with his experience. His move back to the bench has done nothing to dampen his value and he remains a must-own player across all formats.