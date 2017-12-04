Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles in loss

Williams tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams came off the bench, but was still able to lead the team in minutes played. C.J. Williams received the start, but did nothing with it. Williams is a nice fit off the bench, as he provides instant offense, something the Clippers are now greatly lacking. It is hard to predict which five players coach Doc River will roll out for the next game, but Williams should receive ample playing time no matter what. He should be owned in all leagues and has a great rest of season outlook.