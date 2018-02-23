Williams tallied 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, one rebound and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.

Williams took on his usual high-usage role on the second unit, serving as the offensive linchpin off the bench while helping spearhead a late Clippers rally that ultimately fell short. The veteran sharpshooter was highly effective as a facilitator as well, notching a season-high number of assists. Williams' role has essentially remain unchanged despite the arrival of Avery Bradley (sports hernia) shortly before the trade deadline, as he's still seeing no less than 30 minutes per contest while averaging over 16 shot attempts per game.