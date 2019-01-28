Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles Sunday

Williams finished with 12 points (2-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Kings.

One game after his first career triple-double, Williams notched a double-double in another amazing effort from his bench role. Williams is locked in as the sixth man of the squad and sees plenty of opportunity to continue being a relentless scorer and ball facilitator on the offensive end.