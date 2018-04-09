Clippers' Lou Williams: Doubtful Monday with sprained ankle
Williams is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With the Clippers officially out of playoff contention, the team is likely going to give Williams some time off to end the season, especially after the veteran put together a career-best campaign with the team. With Williams not expected to play Monday, both Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell should be line for extended minutes against New Orleans.
