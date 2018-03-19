Williams posted 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams saw plenty of run despite a move back to the bench, and he was highly efficient while averaging just under a point per minute on the floor. The 31-year-old sharpshooter snapped out of a mini-funk that had encompassed his last three games, as he'd shot 40.0 percent or less in each of those contests. Williams is going to remain a pivotal part of the Clippers' attack regardless of where he's deployed, and an argument could be made that he's at his best when coming off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories