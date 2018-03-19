Clippers' Lou Williams: Drains 30 off bench in loss
Williams posted 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Williams saw plenty of run despite a move back to the bench, and he was highly efficient while averaging just under a point per minute on the floor. The 31-year-old sharpshooter snapped out of a mini-funk that had encompassed his last three games, as he'd shot 40.0 percent or less in each of those contests. Williams is going to remain a pivotal part of the Clippers' attack regardless of where he's deployed, and an argument could be made that he's at his best when coming off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 15 in start at point guard•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...