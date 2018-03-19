Williams posted 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams saw plenty of run despite a move back to the bench, and he was highly efficient while averaging just under a point per minute on the floor. The 31-year-old sharpshooter snapped out of a mini-funk that had encompassed his last three games, as he'd shot 40.0 percent or less in each of those contests. Williams is going to remain a pivotal part of the Clippers' attack regardless of where he's deployed, and an argument could be made that he's at his best when coming off the bench.