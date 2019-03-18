Clippers' Lou Williams: Drains game-winning trey

Williams posted 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 119-116 win over the Nets on Sunday.

The final three points of Williams' team-high scoring tally were the most important, as he drained a 28-footer from the top of the key as time expired for the win. It was the fifth performance of more than 20 points in the last six games for Williams, who's enjoying one of his more efficient shooting months in March with a 46.4 percent success rate from the floor. The 14-year veteran is as steady as ever as the fantasy postseason approaches, as he's now averaging 20.4 points, posting a career high in assists (5.2) and equaling a career best in rebounds (3.0).