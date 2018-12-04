Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 10 points in victory
Williams produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over New Orleans.
Williams scored at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games Monday, adding six assists and one three-pointer. Williams was efficient from the field and charity stripe but had defensive contributions. Williams has seen his production drop after last season's breakout as the Clippers get all their players back. His scoring value remains but the ceiling has come down, leaving him as a mid to low round standard league player.
