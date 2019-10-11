Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 13 points in preseason loss

Williams went for 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during the Clippers' 111-91 preseason loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Williams was razor sharp from the floor during his brief time on the court, generating his second 13-point effort in as many preseason games. The veteran sharpshooter looks set for another high-usage role off the bench to open the campaign, as he looks to put together his third straight season with at least 20 points per contest.

