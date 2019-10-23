Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 21 points against Lakers
Williams registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Williams seems to have picked it up right where he left it off last season, as he was the Clippers' second-highest scorer only behind Kawhi Leonard. Despite the fact he will come off the bench on a regular basis, Williams should provide solid value as a regular scoring option that should hit double-digit points on a consistent basis.
