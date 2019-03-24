Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 29 points and five threes

Williams produced 29 points (9-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Williams burned the Knicks for 29 points, including five-of-seven shooting from beyond the arc. Williams continues to get buckets off the bench for a Clippers team that's surprisingly headed to the playoffs. He's averaging 22.6 points in the month of March.