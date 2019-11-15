Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 31 points, nine dimes in loss
Williams went off for 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Pelicans.
Williams drew the start in place of Patrick Beverley (rest) and had himself a heck of a night. He stepped up offensively with Kawhi Leonard (rest) out and scored efficiently, fell one dime shy of a double-double and even contributed in the steals column. Williams typically leaves plenty to be desired from a field goal percentage standpoint, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to regularly make such a sizable share of his shot attempts. Still, he's likely to remain highly involved offensively even with Paul George (shoulder) now healthy.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 21 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Hands out 11 dimes Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 17 points from bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...