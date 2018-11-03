Williams scored 28 points (7-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-95 win over the Magic.

The veteran guard scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half, including all five of his three-pointers, as he helped turn a 13-point first-half lead for the Clippers into a rout. It's the third time in the last four games Williams has posted more points than minutes, and his ability to drain threes as well as draw contact continues to make him one of the most dangerous bench scorers in the NBA.