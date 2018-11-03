Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops game-high 28 against Magic
Williams scored 28 points (7-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-95 win over the Magic.
The veteran guard scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half, including all five of his three-pointers, as he helped turn a 13-point first-half lead for the Clippers into a rout. It's the third time in the last four games Williams has posted more points than minutes, and his ability to drain threes as well as draw contact continues to make him one of the most dangerous bench scorers in the NBA.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Tallies 17 points on second unit•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring during win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Provides offensive punch off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: To receive Wednesday off•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times