Clippers' Lou Williams: Elite level of thievery in loss
Williams went for 31 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and 10 steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Jazz.
Primarily and rightfully renowned for his offensive prowess, it was Williams' defensive performance that grabbed the most headlines Saturday. Williams' 10 thefts were a franchise record and also helped make him the first player in NBA history to reach 30 points, 10 steals and seven assists in a game since steals became an official stat. The veteran sharpshooter is enjoying his best month in what has been a highly successful season, as he's now posted at least 30 points in six of 10 January contests. He's been a virtual lock for multiple three-pointers throughout the majority of the campaign as well, and he's accomplished the nifty feat of posting career bests in both scoring (23.4) and assists (5.0) through his first 44 games.
