Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five

Williams will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old will make his fifth start of the season Sunday over Landry Shamet at shooting guard with Paul George (hamstring) still sidelined. Williams has been effective in his third season with the Clippers, averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 assists per game.

