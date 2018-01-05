Clippers' Lou Williams: Excels again off bench with 26 points
Williams recorded 26 points (8-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to the Thunder.
Williams has made a name for himself as one of the league's premier sixth men, and his stint with the Clippers has been no exception. Coach Doc Rivers seems to prefer having Williams come off the bench even when they are short-handed, but it hasn't hurt his numbers. Coming into Thursday's game he was averaging an eye-popping 30.6 points and 4.4 assists per game over his past five contests. Blake Griffin's return has seemed to only bolster his numbers, so expect this output to continue as the Clippers slowly free themselves from the injury bug.
