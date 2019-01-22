Clippers' Lou Williams: Expected to play Tuesday

Head coach Doc Rivers said Williams (hamstring) is likely to play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After being considered unlikely to play, Rivers is now optimistic about Williams' status based on how he looked in team drills Monday. Williams will likely test out the hamstring injury during pregame warmups, and his status should be determined once tip-off draws closer. Williams has been sidelined for the last two games.