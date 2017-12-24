Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 36 off the bench in loss
Williams tallied 36 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Grizzlies.
After being cleared as a go to play Saturday, Williams effectively started, as he logged 35 minutes and barely left the floor. As a former sixth man for the Rockets and Lakers, he's always been a prolific source of production, but he's now graduated to a starting role on a Clippers team that desperately needs his help. So far this season he's averaged 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, and as long as the Clippers fortunes stay low those numbers will continue to inch up, as his floor is ridiculously high.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 32 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Good to go Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 23 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting in place of Teodosic•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...