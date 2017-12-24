Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 36 off the bench in loss

Williams tallied 36 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

After being cleared as a go to play Saturday, Williams effectively started, as he logged 35 minutes and barely left the floor. As a former sixth man for the Rockets and Lakers, he's always been a prolific source of production, but he's now graduated to a starting role on a Clippers team that desperately needs his help. So far this season he's averaged 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, and as long as the Clippers fortunes stay low those numbers will continue to inch up, as his floor is ridiculously high.