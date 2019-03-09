Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 40 points Friday

Williams amassed 40 points (13-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-15 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-110 victory over the Thunder.

Williams was on fire Friday, ending the contest with 40 points, including four triples. Despite coming off the bench, Williams is the clear priority on the offensive end when he is on the floor. He shot only 66 percent from the free-throw line which was a bit of a drag given his 15 attempts. The Clippers appear as though they are a very real chance of making the playoffs which should mean continued playing time for the veteran.