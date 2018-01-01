Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 40 points in victory

Williams finished with 40 points (12-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over Charlotte.

Williams was dynamic in the victory, scoring a game-high 40 points while chipping in with eight assists. He hasn't scored in single digits since way back on the 20th of November. With Blake Griffin returning, Williams will not be called on as much on the offensive end but is still going to be putting up crazy numbers on a regular basis. Barring any injuries, he should be locked in as an elite scoring option with nice upside in assists.