Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 45 in loss

Williams scored a season-high 45 points (13-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 16-16 FT) while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

While the veteran guard did commit seven turnovers, Williams can hardly be faulted for trying to do too much on a night when no other Clipper scored more than 18. It's the fourth time in the last 10 games Williams has dropped 30 or more points, and he's averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over that stretch.