Clippers' Lou Williams: Extends sizzling scoring streak
Williams had 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound in only 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Kawhi Leonard might have ended with 43 points against the Cavs, but Williams looked equally as dominant despite playing less than one complete half of basketball. The veteran scorer extended his stellar scoring run here, and he has now topped the 20-point mark in each of his last six games. He is averaging 24.8 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep during that span.
