Williams totaled 35 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.

Williams was a pivotal part of the Clippers sensational 79-point first half, scoring 23 of his points on nine of 12 shooting in a prolific second quarter. The 31-year-old remains on pace to become the highest scoring reserve in the league since the 1983-84 campaign, and he's poured in at least 20 points in 12 of his last 14 games. Alongside his stellar offensive contributions, Williams is also facilitating at an unprecedented rate, as he's averaging a career-high 5.4 assists through 57 games.