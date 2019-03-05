Clippers' Lou Williams: Fills up box score in win

Williams contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 113-105 win over the Lakers.

Williams was one of the few rotation players left standing after the Clippers cleared out nearly half their roster prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline and has seen his production benefit slightly because of it. In the Clippers' 11 games since the deadline, Williams is averaging 21.5 points and 5.7 assists while continuing to deliver elite production from the charity stripe (6.5 makes per game at an 85.5 percent clip).