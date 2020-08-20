Williams managed 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to the Mavericks.

With Patrick Beverley (calf) on the sidelines, it was Williams who stepped up. After arriving late to Orlando, Williams was finally able to find some rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. His role is secure, however, if Beverley is forced to miss additional time, the Clippers are going to need Williams to play as more of a facilitator, as well as a solid bench scorer.