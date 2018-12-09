Clippers' Lou Williams: Finishes with 18 points Saturday
Williams ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 loss to the Heat.
Williams led the bench unit with 18 points Saturday as the Clippers fell to their second straight loss. The production is still there for Williams although he is certainly not putting up the numbers as he did last season. He is still fine to own in most formats but really only offers value in points and assists.
