Clippers' Lou Williams: Fuels spectacular comeback
Williams finished with 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-131 victory over the Warriors.
Williams was red-hot down the stretch, leading the Clippers to an improbable victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of their playoff series. The Clippers recorded their largest ever come-from-behind victory after having trailed by 31 points midway through the third quarter. Williams is known as one of the best closers in the league and that was certainly evident here. The series will now head to the Staples Center for Game 3 on Thursday. Despite heading home with all the momentum, the Clippers will need to be wary of a Warriors team that typically responds very well after performances such as this.
