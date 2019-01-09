Clippers' Lou Williams: Gets hot in Tuesday's win

Williams turned in 27 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Both Williams' points and assists served as team highs for the Clippers, which cruised to their ninth straight home win over the Hornets. The 14-year veteran has opened 2019 with a trio of 20-point-plus efforts in four games, and he's turned in perfect showings from the charity stripe in two straight. While his 42.2 percent shooting for the season is actually his lowest of the last three campaigns, Williams is putting up enough attempts (13.9 per game) to still generate an impressive average of 18.5 points across just 25.3 minutes over his first 36 games.