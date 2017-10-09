Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes 3-of-12 from field Sunday

Williams totaled 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and three turnovers across 19 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams was far from efficient Sunday, but his identity as a high-volume shooter has remained intact through three preseason games with his new team. He's not a premier fantasy commodity due to his generally one-dimensional play, but is no stranger to big games and can make or break DFS lineups.