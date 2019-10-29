Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes for 23 points in usual role

Williams totaled 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-96 win over the Hornets.

The league's best sixth man shows no signs of slowing down in his 15th season, and the infusion of so much talent is only aiding Williams' upside as the season moves forward. The Clippers are rarely going to find themselves in need of a mid-game spark this season, but when it's needed, you can bet Williams will be the one providing it.