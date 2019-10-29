Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes for 23 points in usual role
Williams totaled 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-96 win over the Hornets.
The league's best sixth man shows no signs of slowing down in his 15th season, and the infusion of so much talent is only aiding Williams' upside as the season moves forward. The Clippers are rarely going to find themselves in need of a mid-game spark this season, but when it's needed, you can bet Williams will be the one providing it.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 21 points against Lakers•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out for rest•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 13 points in preseason loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Disappoints in series-ending loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in upset•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Fuels spectacular comeback•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...