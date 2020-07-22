Williams posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), three assists and two boards during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Magic.

The veteran's 22 points were a game-high, and he needed just 16 minutes off the bench to do it. With both Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet currently unavailable, Williams could continue to take on more of the scoring burden, but the Clippers will likely save his extended minutes for seeding games and the postseason.