Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes ice-cold in loss
Williams tallied 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and a rebound in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Jazz.
The usual sparkplug for the Clippers' offense failed to fire on Thursday, and it couldn't happen at a worse time. The team lives and dies on Williams' output, and after this loss, they are 2 1/2 games behind the Pelicans with only three more games to play. They absolutely have to win their next three games and will also need some help to have any hope of making the preseason.
