Williams collected 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 128-111 win over the Cavaliers.

With Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) both unavailable, Williams got his first start of the season and came away with new season-high point and assist totals. The guard was a little inefficient in the first half, but he rallied in the final 24 minutes with 17 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field. If both Leonard and George are forced to miss additional time, Williams could stick in the starting five and benefit from elevated usage.