Williams collected 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds in a victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

With Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) both unavailable, Williams got his first start of the season and came away with new season-high point and assist totals. The guard was a little inefficient in the first half, but was still able to tally 13 points and six assists. The second half was where Williams starred, scoring 17 points on 53.8 percent shooting and going 2-for-3 from distance. If both Leonard and George are forced to miss additional time, expect Williams to continue to start.