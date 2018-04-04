Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes on late-game heater Tuesday
Williams generated 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Spurs.
Even though his shot wasn't at its sharpest, Williams turned it on at the most critical juncture of the contest. The veteran scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead bucket with 50 seconds remaining. Williams has hit or eclipsed 20 points in three straight, and he's logged over 30 minutes in seven of his last eight contests. Given his pivotal offensive role off the bench and the Clippers' ongoing push for the postseason, his usage should remain elevated for the balance of the regular season.
