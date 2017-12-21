Clippers' Lou Williams: Good to go Wednesday vs. Suns
Williams (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams will be returning from a one-game absence and should immediately jump back into a significant role in the regular rotation. It's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench, though either way, Williams will be one of the Clippers top playmakers offensively Wednesday. He doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners should activate him as usual, especially with a juicy matchup against a poor Suns' defense.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 23 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting in place of Teodosic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Co-leads team with 17 points in win•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.