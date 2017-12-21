Clippers' Lou Williams: Good to go Wednesday vs. Suns

Williams (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams will be returning from a one-game absence and should immediately jump back into a significant role in the regular rotation. It's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench, though either way, Williams will be one of the Clippers top playmakers offensively Wednesday. He doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners should activate him as usual, especially with a juicy matchup against a poor Suns' defense.