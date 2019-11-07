Clippers' Lou Williams: Hands out 11 dimes Wednesday
Williams amassed 34 points (9-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to Milwaukee.
Williams moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, filling in for Kawhi Leonard (rest) who was given the night off. Williams matched Montrezl Harrell as the leading scorer for the Clippers, totaling points on 9-of-27 shooting. Despite a relatively strong start to the season, Williams currently sits outside the top-110 on a per-game basis and the return of Paul George (shoulders) could dampen his prospects even further. With that being said, he is likely to remain a nice source of points and assists and should be rostered in all standard formats.
